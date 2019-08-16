A “CRUEL and wicked” fraudster who splurged cash she had stolen from a man with learning difficulties on her wedding has avoided jail.

Sarah Main was supposed to be looking after the victim when she stole more than £6,000 from him - made up of cash withdrawals and card payments.

The 44-year-old first became known to the victim when he had to move house because his mother could no longer look after him.

Main provided him a room in her cottage in Clacton, however, six months later decided to sell up but identified a place for him to live near where she was moving to.

He then became more isolated from his friends, Main got more involved in his finances and started acting as his carer.

She stole money from him during a three-month period in 2016 which was uncovered when the victim became suspicious. Hundreds of pounds was taken from cash machines - which the victim cannot even use - and more was spent in High Street shops, garden centres and on a hotel stay and flowers for Main’s nuptials.

The man said the deceit has left him fearing to trust people and the money he has lost meant he had to shelves plans to travel to Ibiza and the USA.

Main admitted two counts of fraud by abuse of position on the day a trial was scheduled to start last month.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard she was in a perilous financial position and had ongoing medical conditions relating to her spine and lungs.

Judge Emma Peters suspended her 18-month prison sentence for two years owing to the time since the theft, the detrimental impact custody would have on Main’s children and a probation report which said it was unlikely she would reoffend.

“What you did to him was wicked, it was cruel, it was a way of lining your pockets with luxury items and not a way of keeping the wolves from the door,” she said. “It was not supermarket shopping but flowers and luxury spa hotel stays.”

The judge also imposed a six month curfew meaning Main will be unable to leave her home in Seaview Terrace, St Osyth, between 7pm and 6am.

“Throughout the Christmas period when your children ask if they are able to go out, you will not be able to join them,” she said.

“I hope this will be a reminder to you of the cruel and nasty way you behaved.”