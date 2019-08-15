DETECTIVES investigating a man’s death following the discovery of a skeleton at a scrapyard have issued pictures of his distinctive leather cowboy style boots.

Villagers were left shocked in April after police confirmed bones found at the former East Coast Salvage site in Cockett Wick Lane, St Osyth, belonged to a man believed to be aged over 55.

The skeleton, which had a complete set of dentures, was found by a site worker at the scrapyard, which is being developed into a holiday village.

Specialist officers from Essex Police searched the scene after the remains were uncovered and an anthropologist examined the bones.

Provisional tests have proven unsuccessful in identifying the man, although detectives are awaiting the results of further tests.

The remains of the man were found with a distinctive pair of leather cowboy style boots and police are appealing for help to identify the man.

Site - the former East Coast Salvage Yard in St Osyth

Det Chief Insp Stuart Truss said: “The man’s death continues to be treated as unexplained as no cause of death has currently been established.

“It is hoped that, by identifying him, we may be able to establish the last known movements of the man, leading up to his death.”

Ward councillor John White said villagers were left shocked by the discovery at the site, which is being transformed into a holiday park with 24 caravans or lodges.

He previously told the Gazette: “I went down Cockett Wick Lane in April to visit my friend who lives 100 yards from the site.

“I saw that work had already started on developing it.

“They had cleared away a lot of the scrap caravans and cars and a digger was going around trying to level the land.

“Going back four or five years there were cars stacked there two to three high, but there hasn’t been much activity since then.

“I was shocked to hear that bones were found at the site.

“The whole village was left shocked by the discovery.”

It is not know when the site was first used as a scrapyard, but plans were submitted to Tendring Council in 2004 for upgrades to the site, including a workshop.

The site was granted approval to be developed into a holiday village by a planning inspector following an appeal hearing.

Tendring Council previously refused plans for the holiday village due to concerns over safety with part of the site being on a high risk flood plain.

But planning agent Michael McGarr said the creation of a holiday village would offer a far better and more congenial use than a vehicle dismantling site.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Dunmow Major Crime Team on 101 or report information by visiting the dedicated webpage for this investigation here.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.