A NEW record shop will be music to the ears of vinyl lovers in Walton.

Format, in High Street, is aimed at music lovers of the 70s, 80s and 90s, with more than 100,000 items in stock including vinyl, CDs, cassettes and memorabilia.

The shop buys, sells and exchanges records and is encouraging people to dig out their rare records.

The owners, Janice, Lee and Paul Phelps, have run a busy music mail order service for the past 30 years. They said: “We have had many people ask us if we had a shop, so we thought it would be a good idea to make that happen.

“The shop is a real time warp experience for those who remember the record shopping experience back in the 70s.

“New stock is added on a daily basis, so you’re sure to find something new and interesting on each visit.”

The shop will be open every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am until 5pm.