One of London’s leading burlesque troupes are set to bring their fabulous revue show to Clacton.

The Folly Mixtures present a fun and cheeky mix of personalities complete with high energy, original routines and sparkling costumes.

The group will be joined by some of the cabaret industry’s finest acts, making this so much more than a night of burlesque, more a variety show full of glitz, glamour, titillation, teasing and lots of laughter.

One of the performers, Rosa, said: “It’s world-class entertainment, filled to the brim with personality.

“After performing in production shows for years, I finally stepped into the wonderfully alluring world of burlesque and haven’t looked back.

“It’s filled with incredible people who create amazing art and have the biggest hearts.

“For people who are new to the art of burlesque, it’s a whole lot of fun for everyone involved.

“It’s about inner confidence and embracing the things that make you different.

“It’s about taking your audience on a journey.”

It is not your typical theatre performance, but it is one that The Folly Mixtures promise you will enjoy.

Folly Mixtures performer Ida said: “We promise the cheekiest night you will have in 2019.

“We will enchant and entertain you and you will definitely want to buy a pair of tassels after you have seen it.”

You can catch The Folly Mixtures and special guests at the West Cliff Theatre on Friday, August 30, at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the event cost £16.50 or senior concessions £15.

For more details go to westcliffclacton.co.uk.