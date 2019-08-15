Essex Police is on the lookout for volunteers to help care for their puppies while they are being trained.

Across the next year, the force is bringing a number of new puppies into its dog section, which in turn will be trained to become serving police dogs.

Before they are able to get the police dogs out on the streets keeping the public safe, Essex Police need puppy walkers to guide and look after them.

They have set out a series of criteria for prospective carers:

The puppy cannot be left unattended for any longer than four hours

The puppy must live and sleep inside. (They will be supplied with a sleeping crate, measuring 1.7m long x 0.8 high and 0.7m deep)

You must have a suitable vehicle to transport dogs

You must be able of offer the puppy frequent exposure to different areas and environments

You must be willing to attend our Dog Section in Chelmsford for scheduled puppy training days

You must have an outdoor space

To find out more or register visit essex.police.uk/puppywalkers