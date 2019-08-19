A DARKLY comedic gangster film shot against the backdrop of the Tendring coastline is set to be screened in Clacton.

Lucas and Albert, the first feature film by Longhurst and Putt Productions, will be unveiled at the Century Cinema, in Pier Avenue, at 6pm on Tuesday, September 3.

The film follows two ageing hitmen and features some big TV names, including former EastEnders star John Altman. A spokesman confirmed the screening would raise funds for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

He said: “We have used the local community and businesses and will be having an after-party at My Big Fat Greek Taverna. This, we hope, will show the area in a good light, as well as giving us a launchpad for our London Screening at the Prince Charles cinema in London’s West End.”

Tickets cost £15 from the cinema box office on 01255 429850.