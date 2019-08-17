PET owners have been urged to take extra precautions after an increase in reports of toxic blue green algae.

Blue green algae blooms may appear as green or greenish-brown substance on the surface of water and can contain toxins that can be harmful for animals if ingested, even in small quantities.

Dogs can swallow this algae by drinking water from an affected lake, river or pond or while licking their fur after going for a swim.

It has already caused Aqua Park, which operated at Alton Water, to shut as a result of the discovery.

Read more: Blue-green algae forces Aqua Park to close

In North Carolina, in the US, three dogs on a play date died just hours after swimming in an affected pond.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of exposure can appear within a few minutes or hours, depending on the type of toxin ingested, and commonly include vomiting, diarrhoea, drooling, disorientation, trouble breathing, seizures and blood in faeces. If left untreated, it can cause liver damage and ultimately be rapidly fatal.

Where has it already been confirmed?

The presence of blue green algae has been confirmed in water bodies in Southampton and Fleet in Hampshire, Edinburgh and Elgin in Scotland, Cornwall, Leicestershire, Derbyshire, and Lincolnshire, among other locations, this summer.

What do vets say?

British Veterinary Association Junior Vice President Daniella Dos Santos said:

“We know that some dogs enjoy nothing better than a paddle in a cool lake while on a walk during summer months, but my advice to pet owners would be to keep your dog on a lead during walks near water confirmed to have toxic algal blooms. While not all blue green algae are poisonous, it is impossible to tell the difference visually, so it is better to be safe than sorry.

“There is currently no known antidote for the toxins, so prompt veterinary treatment is essential to tackle their effects and ensure a good chance of recovery. If you suspect your dog has been exposed to blue green algae, rush it to your local vet without delay."

Top tips to keep your pets safe: