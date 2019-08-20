CLACTON Pier is gearing up for two bumper free fireworks extravaganzas to pull in the crowds.

Plans are being put in place for an event on the first night of the Clacton Airshow – and another will follow just three days later.

The pier is teaming up with airshow organisers Tendring Council to provide an extravaganza following the show’s night flights display on August 22.

Billy Ball, director at the pier, said that it is proud to be supporting such a prestigious event.

“We are delighted to work alongside the council to put on something really special for locals and visitors and to keep the fun going after the night flights,” he said.

“We are both putting in funds which will mean the fireworks will be double the budget for our normal extravaganzas during the rest of the year.

“It is vital to Clacton that we try to keep people in the town and on the seafront for as long as possible and create a really special atmosphere.”

Mr Ball added that the night flights have become such a popular part of the airshow since they were first introduced four years ago.

“They have gone from strength to strength and also provide an attraction for those who are working and can’t make the day-time flights,” he said.