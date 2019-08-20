GIN lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of gins from across the world during a 17-day festival at Clacton’s Moon and Starfish pub.

The pub in Marine Parade East, Clacton, will be serving gins from Sweden, USA and Moldova as well as gins produced in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The festival will run until Sunday, September 1.

There will be flavoured gins, classic gins, gin liqueurs as well as a distilled non-alcoholic.

Pub manager Billy Anscombe, said: “We have sourced an excellent range of gins which have not previously been available in the pub.

“We are confident that our customers will enjoy trying the different gins which each have their own unique appeal.”