WITH the football season back underway, people are being reminded to put forward their sports stars forward for the Tendring Sports Awards.

Nominations for the awards, run by Active Tendring and Tendring Council, must be made by the end of Monday, September 9, to be considered by the judges.

The awards celebrate achievement by athletes and those who support them from across the district at whatever level and in any sport, with the awards marking accomplishments between September 2018 and August 2019.

The awards categories are Sports Personality, Junior Male Sports Personality (under-18), Junior Female Sports Personality (under-18), Inspired by Sports - for those who overcome personal adversity through sport or physical activity, New to sport, Team/Club of the Year, Coach of the Year, Local Community Award, Education establishment, Disability Sport, Physical Activity Project of the Year.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the awards were brilliant for recognising achievements in sport from across Tendring.

“With some exciting new categories to recognise the full range of sports and physical activity which take place in the district, these awards celebrate both grassroots and high level achievement,” he said.

“So with the football season starting up again, the cricket season in full swing and the rugby world cup fast approaching, I would ask everyone to consider who they might nominate for these awards – and to get those entries in.”

The glitzy awards ceremony takes place at the Princes Theatre on October 17, following the judging in mid-September.