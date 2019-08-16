AN It’s a Knockout competition will take place at part of a village's annual fete this weekend.

The events will take place at Thorpe's Lady Nelson Playing Field on Sunday from 12noon to 5pm.

Twelve teams are taking part and the event will include a barbecue, bar, magician, face-painting, balloon modelling and donkey rides.

The company that operates Knockout Challenge has travelled as far away as Kuwait with their games and have worked with Keith Chegwin, who hosted the Channel 5 version of the It’s a Knockout television show.