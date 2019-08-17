DEDICATED youngsters took part in a scheme to showcase their hospitality skills.

The Unity Enterprises East Anglia’s Experience Lab took place over four weeks, teaching young people who are not currently in employment or training.

Youngsters learned about different departments and roles each week, including reception and front of house, restaurant and bar, housekeeping and catering.

Ben Stone, chief executive said: “Our experience lab project provides a unique insight into different employment opportunities and sectors.

“It enables young people to use the platform to showcase skills and attributes and learn new skills to help them progress to paid employment.”

Mr Stone added: “We are hugely grateful to Vicki Hart, Jason and all the team at the Royal Hotel for embracing this project.”