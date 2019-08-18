CARNIVALS have long been drawn the crowds in north and mid-Essex.

These images show events in Colchester, Witham and Maldon over the past century including events in the 1980s and 1990s.

This year Maldon did not have a procession for the first time in a number of decades but these pictures form our archives show it in its heyday.

Colchester carnival also had a huge following at one point with all the main factories and employers putting forward floats for the event such as Holtona Clothing Factory.

It had its own marching band and crafted special uniforms, seen here, for the occasion which many still recall.

