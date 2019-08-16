BLUSTERY winds did not put out the spirit of hundreds of revellers who turned out for this year’s Clacton Carnival.

Despite weather warnings, the carnival had a windfall of good fortune as it kick-started the resort’s annual festivities.

Carnival floats stayed firmly on the ground as dancers, theatre groups, cadets and more entertained the crowds on Saturday evening.

Carnival spokeswoman Nicky Freeman said the collection raised £2,397.

“We were thinking on and off all day if we should cancel the event because it was so windy,” she said.

“We were watching the weather forecast minute by minute.

“In the end, we had quite a good turnout which were pleased with.

“About ten minutes before the procession, it started raining.

“But five minutes after that, the sun came out and there was such a beautiful rainbow.

“There are many people who put a lot of effort into the floats and were not going to stay home.

“We have the RNLI and the fire service attend the event, which they haven’t done in a while – they received rapturous applause.

“It is very much a community event and the people of Clacton enjoy coming out. People have a really good spirit for this sort of thing, and they weren’t going to let the weather dampen it.”