Rosie-Roella Kevlin couldn’t have picked a busier time to take over the running of Jaywick Martello Tower.

But then after more than 15 years as the artistic co-ordinator at Colchester Arts Centre, she’s more than qualified to take on the challenge.

“That was the draw for me,” she smiles, “new horizons, new challenges, and the fact it’s where I’m from.

“I live in Point Clear and grew up around here so the tower is a part of my childhood.”

Originally trained as a ballet dancer, Rosie has been involved in the arts since she was very young but it’s the running of the historic building which has given her the most joy.

“It’s a unique building,” she tells me, “and I want it to be the focal point for all the creative talent that is bubbling under the surface in this area.

“In Jaywick there is a good resource centre at the Golf Green Hall for the over 50s, so what I’m looking to do is provide a resource and venue hub for the rest of the community.

“Whether that means a place for artists to try things out or young people to make music, who knows that this place could be, the potential is very exciting.”

Rosie says there are already a number of regular events including Rock the Tower run by Essex Music Service every Tuesday.

And starting this weekend the Tower will also be the focal point for a series of events to mark the Tides of Tendring project.

Aided by money from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the aim of the project is to raise awareness of the continued threat of flooding, and flood safety, in the area.

Among the free family fun events taking place include three weekends, starting this weekend called Art on the Beach.

Artist Vikki Walsh will be showing how to make different types of flowers and leaves from a range of plastic waste, helping to reduce our impact on the environment, which will end with an art installation at the Tower and Colchester’s Packing Shed Theatre Company is presenting an immersive theatrical experience.

It all leads up to the Tides of Tendring Heritage Day on August 25 where organisers will be bringing together all their partners from the project to celebrate the coastline.

Go to jaywickmartellotower.org.