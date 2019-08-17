COINS depicting Paddington Bear visiting the Tower of London and St Paul's Cathedral are about to start turning up in people's loose change.

The new 50p designs will be entering general circulation in the coming weeks, the Royal Mint said.

The first 'Paddington at the Tower' coins were entering circulation from Tuesday - filling the tills at the Royal Mint Experience in Llantrisant, South Wales.

The new designs from the Royal Mint follow the release of coins in 2018 to mark the 60th anniversary of Paddington Bear, who was first created in 1958 by Michael Bond.

The 2018 coins depicted Paddington visiting other London landmarks - his namesake train station and the guards outside Buckingham Palace.

The new Paddington at the Tower coins have also gone on sale on the Royal Mint's website.

Prices include £10 for a 'mint condition' uncirculated finish coin and £850 for a gold coin.

Nicola Howell, director of consumer coin at the Royal Mint, said: "Following the huge popularity of the coins featuring the much-loved bear last year, we thought it was only right that Paddington continued his adventures around London on UK coinage.

"Paddington Bear is a massive part of British popular culture and is a favourite amongst fans of all ages, who we're sure will be looking out for him in their change, the first of which will go into tills in the Royal Mint Experience."