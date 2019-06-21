TENS of thousands of people are expected at a house music festival in Essex.

Billericay boys Danny Gould and Andy Manston created the event known as Clockstock.

The huge undertaking comes after 25 years of thrilling sell out parties hosted in iconic buildings across the UK, Australia and Ibiza.

Clockstock festival takes place in the salubrious surroundings of Chelmsford City Racecourse tomorrow.

The festival will play host to idolised DJs such as Erick Morillo, Roger Sanchez, Norman Jay MBE, Grooverider, Brandon Block, along with hundreds more across five main arenas.

Danny Gould is poetic about the success of the organisation, he said: "We are children of the sixties and seventies and grew into the acid house explosion which became the rave generation of the late eighties and nineties.

"Our love and memories for those days was without question, yet we walked into mortgages, packed trains, children, deaths and marriages, so we thought we had hung up our dancing shoes.

"But you can't extinguish the love of house music.

"Who would have thought 26 years later we will be hosting our own festival in Chelmsford."

Andy Manston, 46, said thousands of people create an immense buzz in the lead up to the events, he said: "It's incredible the excitement that builds leading up to an event is quite overwhelming.

"We are part of it, Danny and I DJ at the events, we know pretty much everyone that comes, it's not like a normal club night, you know it is going to be magical."

To find out more visit www.clockworkorange.com.