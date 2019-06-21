A SLICE of cake from Will and Kate’s wedding has sold for £300 at auction.

The item, in a presentation tin with a commemorative card, was among items of Royal memorabilia which went under the hammer at Colchester’s Reeman Dansie auctioneers.

Another slice of cake from the 2011 wedding, also in a tin, sold for £290.

Other items bidders scrambled for included a 2013 signed photograph of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip - which had been expected to sell for £400 but went for £900.

James Grinter, Reeman Dansie’s managing director, said the reason for the high sale could be that the picture was fairly recent.

He said: “The owner of it sadly died and his widow sold it. It was a retirement gift from the Queen to him, he worked for her for a number of years.”

Another recent photograph of Prince Charles and Camilla, from 2012, sold for £620, but had been expected to fetch £300.

Letters and photographs linked to the bombing of Buckingham Palace in 1940 fetched £2,200.

It included letters from King George, Queen Mary and photographs.

Closer to home, a ceremonial trowel used for the official laying of the foundation stone of Colchester Town Hall sold for £720.

The Victorian silver engraved trowel was bought by Colchester Museums – with the support of the Friends of Colchester Museum. It will now be displayed along with other civic regalia in the town hall’s mayoral suite.

The trowel was used by the then Duke of Cambridge for the official laying of the foundation stone of Colchester Town Hall in 1898.

Colchester High Steward Sir Bob Russell said the whereabouts of the trowel had been unknown until it was offered for the sale.

He said: “It is great news that this item of Colchester history is back in our town.

“It will be a lovely important addition to the borough’s civic regalia.”

The trowel will be put in a display case, alongside another.

The other trowel was used in 1883 for the laying of the foundation stone of Colchester’s first library, just behind the town hall in West Stockwell Street.

The auctions this week attracted bidders from around the world.