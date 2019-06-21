A TRAIN firm has been handed £1.1million to improve cycling facilities at its stations.

Greater Anglia will create 510 extra spaces and improve lighting and CCTV at seven stations across the region.

The money comes from the Department for Transport’s Cycle Rail Programme and local authorities.

The Essex stations which will benefit include Marks Tey and Manningtree where each will have 100 spaces created.

A £133,000 contribution from Essex County Council has helped fund the extra spaces.

Greater Anglia will provide a mix of new covered and open cycle parking spaces and conversion of single tier bike racks to double tier.

Lighting and CCTV coverage will also be improved at cycle parks at some of the stations.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia director of asset management, said: “We’re thrilled to have received this funding from the Department for Transport and our local councils.

“With more people choosing to live in our region and travel by train, we are seeing increasing numbers of people cycling to stations so we’re keen to expand our cycling facilities, especially as it helps people to minimise their carbon footprint for the entire length of their journeys.”

Kevin Bentley, deputy leader of Essex County Council, said: “I am thrilled and delighted that our £133k investment is creating an extra 410 new cycle parking spaces at stations across Essex.

“This is part of our commitment to help make it easier for people to travel across Essex, bringing communities together and connecting people to services, employment and learning opportunities. It also secures sustainable development and protects the environment. It truly is money well spent.”