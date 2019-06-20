THE Met Office has issued a weather update for the next two weeks.

From today until Monday there will be sunshine and showers across the UK.

The heaviest showers will be across Scotland, with the risk of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight should see clear spells and a few fog patches and it will be chilly.

Tomorrow there will be warm sunny spells for many.

Over the weekend it will be mostly settled and warm, however on Sunday there may be heavy and possibly thundery rain on the way.

It will become increasingly humid in the south.

From Monday until July 3 there will be heavy showers at times and a risk of torrential downpours.

Further bouts of heavy rain could come mid-week.

The end of June is likely to see dry and settled weather, with warm temperatures in the south east.