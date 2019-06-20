A MAN has been interviewed in connection with an unsolved murder more than 20 years ago.

Grant Byrom, 30, was stabbed to death in Forest Road, Colchester, on Boxing Day 1998.

Mr Byrom – who was known to his friends as Granny – had been involved in a scuffle in the Clarendon pub in Harwich Road after playing football.

He had left the establishment but returned to the area later before being confronted in Forest Road by three men.

One of them stabbed him in the chest.

The group fled and Mr Byrom was rushed to Colchester Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The case has left police baffled ever since but the force confirmed a man had now been interviewed in connection with the investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A man has been interviewed in connection with the murder of Grant Byrom on December 26, 1998. The 72-year-old man handed himself into police having recently returned to the country.

“The man has been released on conditional bail until July 9.”

Five years ago, a £2,000 reward was offered for information which led to a conviction in the case.

They said the prime suspect was Michael Donnelly, who lived in Colchester at the time, but was then believed to be in Spain.

More than 100 people attended Mr Byrom’s funeral at St Leonard’s Church in Lexden Road.

He was described as a unique character and was an ardent Leeds United fan.

An inquest heard he died from a stab wound.