THE grounds of a crematorium will be closed to the public for five weekends to allow for essential maintenance work to be carried out to its crumbling roads.

Roads in the grounds of Weeley Crematorium, in Colchester Road, are in vital need of repair before they become dangerous to both motorists and pedestrians who use the crematorium and visit the cemetery.

Tendring Council said to complete the work safely it will be necessary to stop access to the site while works are carried out, and to avoid disruption to funeral services the project has been scheduled to take place across five consecutive weekends starting on June 29.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for environment which includes responsible for Weeley Crematorium, explained there is no easy time to close access to the site.

“We understand just how important it is for people to be able to visit their loved ones who may be buried in cemetery, and there is not an ideal time for this vital work to take place,” he said.

“However, it is essential that this work is carried out to make sure the grounds are safe for everyone to use.

"We are working closely with our contractors to make sure this work is carried out as quickly as possible, in a bid to minimise disruption, and have made sure to avoid key dates such as bank holidays, Mothers’ Day and Fathers’ Day, which we know are particularly popular times for people to visit loved ones’ graves.”