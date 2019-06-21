A VETERAN who served in the air force during the Second World War received two telegrams from the Queen to mark his 100th birthday.

Ronald Rayner, who lived in Brightlingsea until last year, was born on June 15, 1919, in Colchester.

After leaving education he became an apprentice engineering pattern maker at F W Brackett, before his career was disrupted as the Royal Air Force volunteer reserve was called up to help with the war effort in 1939.

He served in Derbyshire and Malta, working on aircraft maintenance and enduring continuous air raids until he left the forces in 1946.

Shortly after his return he began teacher training and got his first role at East Ward School in Colchester, which was at the site of Colonia Court, where he now lives.

He retired in 1976 and became an active member of the Royal Naval Association, a Freeman of Brightlingsea and was a long-serving Freemason.