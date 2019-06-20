A DAREDEVIL military veteran from Clacton is set to parachute from 2,500ft as part of celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem.

Robert Baillie spent 16 years in the forces, starting off in Colchester and later with the Royal Corps Transport in Northern Ireland, Cyprus and the Middle East.

Each year he motorcycled to the Netherlands to commemorate the battle, but this September, Mr Baillie has chosen to join Dutch troops as they jump out of a historic plane.

Mr Baillie, 58, said: “I wasn’t a Para. I attempted to join but broke my leg whilst training.

“When the idea of jumping came up I grabbed the chance. It is a great way of remembering those who went before.”

Mr Baillie is raising money for Support Our Paras and hospital charity Chuftkidz.

Donate at bit.ly/2FaoKRt.