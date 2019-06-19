SEAFRONT bosses are twisting and shouting about Oscar-winning film-maker Danny Boyle’s new Beatles-inspired blockbuster which they hope will provide a boost for Tendring’s sunshine coast.

Residents got the chance to appear as extras when the Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director filmed in Clacton and Frinton last year.

Yesterday, starring Ex-Eastenders star Himesh Patel and Mamma Mia’s Lily James, is due to be released in cinemas on June 28.

The fantasy comedy, expected to be one of the biggest movie releases of the year, sees Jack Malik, a struggling singer-songwriter from Clacton, propelled to stardom after awaking from an accident as the only person in the world who remembers the songs of the Beatles.

Trailers for the movie released this week show Patel’s character Jack busking on the end of Clacton Pier and in Clacton Town Square, with landmarks such as the Magic City arcade visible in the background.

Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier’s communications manager, said you can never underestimate the impact that Clacton and the pier appearing in a film like Yesterday can have.

He said: “It will be seen by millions and it is a real boost for the town even though it is just a small appearance in the film. The pier has been used numerous times over the years and it is always worth hosting film crews.

“Danny Boyle and his team were with us for half a day last year and as a result we get seen around the world.

“He was a pleasure to have around and was happy to pose with visitors and staff for selfies.

“It caused plenty of interest on the day and now we will

benefit from the screening of

the film.It’s a win, win situation.”

The Gazette caught up with the crew last April as they filmed near the Walings beach huts in Frinton, where some lucky locals got the chance to appear in the film as extras.

They were tight-lipped about the movie, but said the coast was being used for the film’s establishing scenes.

Spokesman Sasha Gibson said the producers lined up really good locations in Suffolk and Norfolk and “dipped our toe into Essex”.

She added that they were “blessed with lovely weather” during filming and were “really happy” to be in Tendring.

The movie is written by Love Actually writer Richard Curtis, who also directed Four Weddings and Funeral, and stars Ed Sheeran.