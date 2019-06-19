While watching the BBC's excellent coverage of the D-Day commemorations the cynic in me wondered how long it would be before normal service was resumed.

Now we all know, four days.

On the Thursday we had numerous reporters quite rightly thanking the veterans for their bravery and heroism, now the BBC expresses its gratitude to these same men by telling them they will no longer be eligible for a free TV licence.

Hang your head in shame BBC

Avarant Gibson

Lawford