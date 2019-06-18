ONE of the only business to business exhibitions will take place near an Essex airport on Thursday.

The Novotel hotel at London Stansted will be welcoming people to the Check-in at Stansted exhibition which encourages networking and offers greater business opportunities.

Run by the Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce, the annual event has been moved to a new venue to mark it's sixth year.

On the day there will be two free speed networking sessions running in the main exhibition hall – one at 11am and the other at 2.30pm.

In addition, the Intellectual Property Office will be running a free workshop from 11.30am until 1.30pm, covering the protection of your IP.

As well as networking with all the exhibitors and sponsors on the day, visitors will also get the opportunity to network with other visitors so the event really does present huge potential for the business world.

The expo has also nominated the Essex Retired Police Dogs Fund as the charity of choice for the day, where all attendees will have the opportunity to purchase some raffle tickets in return for some prizes including flights, hotel stays, and hampers. Attendees will also get the opportunity to meet some four legged friends – both retired and working dogs on the day.

The exhibition also presents a handful of Stansted College students with real life work experience. Students will be helping with a range of duties including reception, delegate bags, shadowing the videographer, updating social media channels throughout the day.

The exhibition takes place between 10am and 4pm.

Sign up online at www.check-in-stansted.com or just turn up on the day. Anyone wishing to attend one of the workshops must book a place online in advance.