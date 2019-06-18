Train services are disrupted this morning after a train hit an animal which had wandered on to the line.
At least one service on the Clacton to Colchester line has been cancelled and others are delayed due to cows on the tracks.
Passengers are advised to check the Greater Anglia website before travelling.
Visit greateranglia.co.uk/travel-information/service-disruptions.
#Wivenhoe - The 06:47 Clacton to Liverpool Street has hit a cow on the line.— GA Mainline (@ga_mainline) June 18, 2019
Currently the line is blocked towards Colchester.
Services from Clacton, Walton On The Naze, and Thorpe Le Soken will be subject to delays, alterations and cancellations. EC.