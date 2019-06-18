A LIFESAVING teenager has been praised for going to the aid of a cricketer who collapsed in the middle of a match.

Jack Tattersall, 17, was playing cricket in Dedham when bowler Barrie Morris, who was playing for Dedham, collapsed.

Quick thinking Jack rushed to perform lifesaving CPR.

Jack, who plays for Tendring Cricket Club, carried on giving the first aid until the air ambulance arrived.

His proud grandmother Ann Smith said: “The guy was bowling and then dropped down.

“Jack ran over and started resuscitating him.

“They had a defibrillator there and he used that on him.

“He did CPR for 20 minutes until the ambulance arrived. The ambulance man came over and told him ‘You’ve saved his life’.”

Jack had picked up his knowledge after completing a first aid course back in 2017.

Ann added: “We are so proud of him. He sprang into action – often people see these things and stand back and panic but he didn’t.

“The guy from Tendring Cricket Club said how cool and calm he was.”

Jack, of St Osyth, was invited to Essex County Club at the weekend to recognise his achievement.

He is now helping to fundraise money for the Essex Air Ambulance, who came to Barrie’s aid.

Dedham Cricket Club has praised Jack for his efforts.

Club president Neil Weston said: “All of us at the club are hugely indebted to Jack for his quick-thinking on the day, and the calm and courageous way he set about dealing with the situation.

“Were it not for Jack, plus the combined efforts of the paramedics and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance team, our friend and team mate Barrie would not have been so lucky.

“We’re delighted to say that Barrie is recovering well after heart surgery and even went out for a 3k walk last week.

“Jack’s a real credit to Tendring Cricket Club and to his family, and we’re keen to assist in his fundraising efforts.

“With that in mind we’re putting on a charity fundraiser in August with a few local teams coming together for a T20 competition at which we’ll collect and pass on to Jack.”