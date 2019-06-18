AN amputee has hit out at callous burglars who stole his “lifeline” mobility scooter while he was in hospital.

Simon Baker, 52, from Oliver Close, Clacton, returned home from spending almost two weeks in hospital to discover the much-needed equipment, along with a power wheelchair, had been stolen.

The items were taken from his flat between May 14 and June 7 while he had been at both Colchester Hospital and then Clacton Hospital.

The former IT contractor had his right leg amputated below the knee last year after suffering sepsis which had been triggered by osteomyelitis.

“I was in hospital as I had dislocated my shoulder after falling,” he said.

“When I returned home, the garage was empty.

“I’m an amputee. The wheelchair and the scooter are my lifeline.

“Without a power wheelchair, I wouldn’t be able to get out, especially after suffering a dislocated shoulder.”

He added: “They are absolute scum.”

But Mr Baker was then able to help in the police’s investigation.

After initially reporting the theft to Essex police, he discovered the items for sale on the internet auction website eBay.

Police investigating the burglary have now recovered the stolen items.

Mr Baker said: “My scooter is fairly unique as it has got a motorcycle top box on it, which doesn’t come as standard.

“I found it for sale on eBay with 17 hours left to go.

“I phoned the detectives and they then recovered it.”

He added: “I wasn’t shocked to see it on eBay but how stupid can you be?”

Mr Baker has returned to Colchester Hospital for treatment and he hopes the equipment will be returned to him in time for his discharge.

Essex Police had released a picture of the wheelchair and an image of the variety of mobility scooter as part of an appeal for information following the burglary.

A spokesman confirmed the two items have now been recovered and he thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

He said: “A power wheelchair and mobility scooter, believed to have been stolen from an address in Olivers Close in Clacton several weeks ago, have now been recovered.

“Our inquiries are ongoing.”

The police are still seeking information.

Anyone who believed they witnessed the theft or who has any information, is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 quoting reference number 42/89227/19 or can alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.