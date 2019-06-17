A MOBILITY scooter and power wheelchair which were stolen from a flat have been recovered by investigating police officers.

The items were taken following a break-in at a flat in Olivers Close, Clacton, between May 14 and June 7.

Essex Police had released a picture of the wheelchair and an image of the variety of mobility scooter as part of an appeal for information.

A spokesman confirmed the two items have now been found and thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

He said: "A power wheelchair and mobility scooter, believed to have been stolen from an address in Olivers Close in Clacton several weeks ago, have now been recovered.

"Our enquiries are ongoing."

Witnesses can contact Essex Police on 101 quoting reference number 42/89227/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.