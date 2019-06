A MOBILITY scooter and power wheelchair were stolen during a burglary in Clacton.

The items were taken following a break-in at a flat in Olivers Close some time between May 14 and June 7.

Essex Police have released a photo of the power wheelchair and an image of the type of mobility scooter taken in the hopes of finding the items.

A mobility scooter like this was taken

Witnesses should contact Essex Police on 101 quoting reference number 42/89227/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.