FOUR people have been arrested following a series of burglaries at commercial premises across Colchester and north Essex.

Two men, a woman and a teenager boy were arrested on Wednesday in relation to a number of burglaries where computers have been stolen.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A 41 year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of Class A drugs and a 41 year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of Class B or C drugs.

"A 35 year-old woman and a 13 year-old boy – both from Clacton – have been arrested on suspicion of burglary."

All four have been released on bail until July 8.