A MYSTERY man from Essex is now quids in after winning a colossal £132,775.50 in the EuroMillions.

Mr P, who is retired, matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star on Friday May 17 and celebrated by buying himself a band new Jaguar.

He also plans to jet away on holiday and give some of his winning to his family.

Andy Carter senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: "Huge congratulations to Mr. P for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks he has become a winner and can enjoy his swanky new car as well as having a holiday to look forward to.

"With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked."