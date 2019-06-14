POLICE were called to more domestic abuse incidents than any other in Tendring last month.

Essex Police have released its latest figures on crimes officers investigated, attended and solved in the district during May.

The results revealed a total of 331 domestic abuse incidents were investigated, followed by 323 anti-social behaviour incidents.

The number of stop and searches completed was 175, a total of 84 mental health incidents were attended, 80 missing people were investigated and officers were called to 40 road traffic collisions.

Overall, police solved 148 crimes in Tendring during the month.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "With partners and charities we are getting more involved in education on the risk of knives.

"Operation Sceptre also sees dozens more officers in Tendring proactively patrolling and reacting to information you give us."