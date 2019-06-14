A DEDICATED bicycle track for youths could be built in Frinton as part of a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour and “dangerous” cycling in the town centre.

In a report to Frinton and Walton Town Council’s crime and disorder committee, Police Community Support Officers told of “continuing problems” with nuisance cyclists.

At a meeting of the full council, Walton councillor Delyth Miles said the behaviour of a group of youngsters is “getting out of hand.”

“I’m really worried about some of the youth in Walton at the moment,” she said.

“Their behaviour is getting out of hand.

“The last thing I want is to see young people of 14 to 17 getting criminal records for petty, childish misdemeanour behaviour.

“I really do think we’ve got to look at this and look at where they go - they’ve been throwing stuff at the swimming pool.

“The police have been involved.”

Frinton councillor Terry Allen said the idea of a dedicated tarmac strip for youngsters to ride their bikes had been floated in the past.

He urged his fellow councillors to back installing the strip between football pitches in Heronsgate, Frinton.

“There could be a strip two meters or three meters wide where the kids could go up and down,” he said.

“There they would be as far from the houses as you can be.

“Because it is Tendring Council’s land they would have to give us permission to do it.

“But some of the Section 106 money that comes from all these developments we’re having, that we never seem to see, should be used for that.

“We need to get the funds from somewhere - Sport England - anywhere - to do it.

“It’s not a fortune - we aren’t going to drive lorries on there - it’s kids’ push bikes, straight up the middle between the pitches.

“Let them go there to their heart’s content.”

He added: “Everything’s being cut from the youth.

“It’s alright saying we’ve got loads of clubs round this way, well we haven’t.

“They’re all private things that cost lots of money.”

Frinton councillor Nick Turner expressed anger at the suggestion there is “nowhere for young people to go” in Frinton.

He said: “There’s plenty of room beneath the sea wall by the golf club, we’ve got a hard surface there and a very nice bit of tarmac.

“But they don’t want to go there because nobody sees them.”

He added: “Go to the cricket club, go to the tennis club, go to the yacht club, go to the golf club.

“Youths get in there and get use of all the private facilities for zilch.”