A YOUTH counselling service says austerity and funding cuts means it is crippling its ability to keep going.

Colchester and Tendring Youth Enquiry Counselling Service (YES) has said cuts in local and Government funding has forced it to axe some services.

The team, made up of 11 volunteers, provided one-to-one counselling sessions for youngsters aged six to 25.

But YES was told Essex County Council’s Family Innovation Fund would not be recommissioning the services for this year.

Since 2015, YES had offered more than 1,600 sessions for young people across north Essex.

As a result of the cuts YES will have to scale back its services.

Chief executive officer at YES, Jane Blomeley, said funding cuts were making it harder to keep services running.

She said: “We couldn’t continue to run our service without the funding from local government and the support of our amazing volunteers.

“We are in the eighth year of austerity and funding cuts which have ravaged children’s services and the third sector.

“The fact that we are still here is completely down to our team and our supporters within the community.”

The service provides a confidential advice for young people between the ages of 11 and 25 within Colchester and Tendring, who are facing difficulties in their lives.

It also helps people who are facing homelessness, debt, depression or teenage pregnancy.

A spokesman for Essex County Council said: “The contract for Colchester and Tendring Youth Enquiry Counselling Service (YES) came to an end in March.

“While there has been a reduction in central government funding, Essex County Council has re-commissioned services from the voluntary sector but with a revised approach from the past four years. Colchester and Tendring Youth Enquiry Counselling Service (YES), was eligible to apply for this funding, but did not make a bid.”

If you are interested in volunteering with YES visit the website or email info@colchesteryes.org.uk.

The team is looking for fundraising volunteers who ideally have a background in fundraising, marketing or social media campaigns

Visit www.yesyouthenquiryservice.org.