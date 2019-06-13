OUTSTANDING youngsters in Tendring have been chosen for special awards.

Tendring Council has revealed the finalists for this year's Tendring Youth Awards.

More than 100 entries have been whittled down to the final shortlist of inspiring children, who will go through to the ceremony event on July 2.

Now in their fourth year, the awards celebrate achievements by young people across a range of categories – along with a category for adults who support young people in Tendring.

Karen O’Connor, Tendring Youth Awards chairman, said as always she was blown away by the stories behind those who were nominated.

She added: “It is always an incredibly tough job to pick the finalists, let alone the winners, and this year was no exception.

“We had a record number of nominations, and each and every one of them demonstrated determination, enthusiasm, hard work and inspiration by young people or adult volunteers.

“I would like to say well done to everyone who was nominated – even if you did not make the finals, please keep doing what you are doing as it is recognised and valued.

“We’re now looking ahead to a fun awards night to celebrate those who have been shortlisted.”

The finalists of the awards, sponsored by the Harwich Haven Authority, have been invited to a presentation evening at Clacton's Princes Theatre on July 2.

Fore more information visit tendringdc.gov.uk/community/young-people/tendring-youth-awards.

***THE FINALISTS***

Volunteer (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by TLG.

Connor Sharod; Raven Gibson; Reann McManus

Arts (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by the Princes Theatre.

Millie Glasgow; Daniel Barnard; Cast & crew of Les Miserables (Clacton County High School)

Community Improvement (Young Person aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Harwich Haven Authority.

Jayden Thomas; Lads Need Dads; Harwich and Dovercourt High School Windsor Smile Team

Young Carer (Young Person aged 8-18) – Sponsored by Newsquest Essex.

Nathan Meekings; Misha Greene; Elisha Corder

Learning Achievement (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by Tendring Council.

Abigail Harman; Dylan Clinton; Harry McCarthy

Outstanding Achievement (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by Essex County Council.

Kirby Primary School; Alfie Francis; Sonny’s Army

Personal Journey (Young Person aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Nova Training.

Under-13’s: Joshua Burgess; Trinity Sherman; Laurence Cole

Over-13’s: Veer Patel; Sophie-Ann Greenwood; Lauren Mullineaux

The Environmental Initiative Award (Young Person/group aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Innogy.

CC Blue Tops; Teen Talk; 4 YOUth

Unsung Hero (Adult) – Sponsored by Harwich Haven Authority.

Paula Forsyth; Sue Crotty; Margaret Tay and Maureen May

Committee’s Award

This award is given to one of those above shortlisted for an award, in any category, that stands out for special acknowledgement.