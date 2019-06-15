A UNION fears there is a massive shortage of homes for rent at reasonable prices for workers in the lower pay grades.

A new study by GMB of official data shows that between 2011 and 2018 rent prices for two bedroom flats in East of England increased by 31.4 per cent to an average of £775 per month.

Over the same period, monthly earnings increased by just 8.8 per cent.

The union ranked the 47 regions across the east.

Across Essex, Brentwood was the worst with the average price of rent increased by 27.3 per cent to £1,050 per month in 2018.

Over the same period, monthly earnings increased by just 10.2 per cent.

Braintree was 23rd in the table with average price of rent increased by 25 per cent to £750 per month in 2018.

Over the same period, monthly earnings increased by just 13.3 per cent.

In Southend the average price of rent increased by 23.1 per cent to £800 per month in 2018.

Over the same period, monthly earnings increased by just 9.4 per cent.

Maldon was the only area which recorded a decrease in monthly earnings between 2011 and 2018.

The average price of rent increased by 22.3 per cent to £795 per month in 2018.

Bit over the same period, monthly earnings decreased by -1.1 per cent.

Warren Kenny, GMB Regional Secretary said: "These official figures show increases in average rents for two bedroom flats of 30 per cent or higher in 11 of the 47 East of England Councils in the seven years since 2011.

"The average increase for all the councils is 31.4 per cent. By comparison average earnings in the same period rose by 8.8 per cent in the East of England.

"These high rents are here to stay. So too are younger workers living for longer in private sector rental accommodation. As a direct consequence, employers must be prepared to pay much higher wages to staff to enable them to afford these much higher rents.

"If employers don't respond with higher pay they will face staff shortages as workers, especially younger people, are priced out of housing market.

"It makes little sense for these workers to spend a full week at work only to pay most of their earnings in rents. They will vote with their feet."