A DISABLED pensioner says he feels unsafe in his own home after a chunk of brickwork crumbled from the roof of the flat above his property.

George Wroe, 70, was about to venture outside his ground floor flat, in Orwell Road, Clacton, with his dog, Biggie, when he heard a “big crash”.

Bricks and render had fallen away from the exterior of the flat above, leaving Mr Wroe fearing for the structural integrity of the building.

He alleges letting agent Mike Vincent informed him a structural engineer would be assessing the property but says no visit has been made.

The crumbling render fell away last Thursday and scaffolding has since been in place.

Mr Wroe said: “I am a pensioner with severe disabilities who is being overlooked.

“I was just about to go to the front to take the dog out when rubble from the flat above landed outside my front door.

“A couple of lads came round to take pictures and told me an engineer would come out to survey the property. Nothing has been done.

“All they have done it put scaffolding up – there is still bits of rubble falling onto the boards.

“I just don’t know what is going to happen with the flat above – the tenants told me they have been moved out.

“I’m worried as some of the bits left look quite dangerous and insecure.”

A spokesman for letting agent Mike Vincent said all steps are being taken to repair the damage.

He said: “We had builders out there who have moved any loose parts and made it safe.

“We had scaffolding erected to make sure it is safe.

“We are waiting for a report to come back through on how to proceed with carrying out the repairs.

“It is concerning and unfortunate, but one of those things where there is no pre-warning this was going to happen.

“We are taking all responsible steps to deal with this effectively.

“If Mr Wroe feels uncomfortable, he can come and talk to us.”