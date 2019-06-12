Commuters are facing delays and cancellations due to a track defect near London Liverpool Street.

Because of the issue between London Liverpool Street and Bethnal Green fewer trains are able to run.

Network Rail were unable to rectify the defect overnight due major infrastructure damage near Stratford.

The works at Liverpool Street will be carried out tonight.

As a result the following alterations and cancellations will apply throughout the day:

Afternoon Peak services via Stratford