TENDRING Council has been recognised as a top employer after being handed a ‘gold’ award by Investors in People again.

Investors in People assess employers on a range of factors by carrying out an all-staff survey and holding interviews with groups of workers and leaders.

In his report the assessor said it was apparent employees think Tendring Council is a “great place to work” and that the council has “a significant and positive impact right across its district”.

Neil Stock, council leader, said he was pleased the council held on to the award, especially after the assessment criteria was made tougher.

“This prestigious award is recognition of the hard work we put in to looking after our staff and making sure we are a good employer,” he said.

“With more than 600 full and part-time staff, it is important we set a good example for others.”