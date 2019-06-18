Is it any wonder that a Which? poll of seaside resorts has put Clacton at the bottom of the list.

The town centre, namely Station Road, Pier Avenue and the High Street, are an absolute disgrace.

A stroll around this area on a Sunday is akin to downtown Mogadishu.

Litter in the streets, dog mess, chewing gum and the stomach contents of the previous night’s drinkers.

The seafront and gardens are a delight and the pier owners have bent over backwards with their investment and renovations.

It is such a shame that when you come back into town all their good work seems to be undone.

There is more to a seaside resort than eating outlets, charity shops and more supermarkets than you can shake a stick at.

Brian Shard

Farmleigh Avenue, Clacton