A COUNCIL chairman has invited communities groups who are holding an event or action day to get in touch. Dan Land, who took over as Tendring Council chairman last month, came across volunteers carrying out litter picks in Great Clacton over the weekend.

He said: “Returning from a shopping trip brought an unexpected sighting, the Great Clacton and Holland litter pickers.

“A group of people under the hot sun cleaning up the district.

“Thank you to those people who take time out of their own lives to make Tendring clean and tidy and to KFC, who supplied free water to the helpers.

“If anyone would like me to support an event or action day then please do get in touch via the council.”on 686868.

Mr Land also visited Weeley and Tendring fetes, following which he praised the hard work and dedication of organisers.

He also attended a service at St Michael’s Church, in Thorpe, to say goodbye to Father Jeremy this month, who has served the parish for many years.