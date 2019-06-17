WHEELIE bins are starting to be delivered to homes across Tendring as the roll-out of the new waste service gets underway.

Crews of contractors, supported by Tendring Council staff, began dropping off the bins on Monday.

The roll-out of the new bins is expected to take ten weeks to complete.

The council said that until they receive a bin, people should continue to put out their rubbish as normal.

Details of the new collection service – which may well involve a new collection day – will be included with people’s bins.

Michael Talbot, the council’s cabinet member for environment, said the roll-out had begun smoothly.

“This is a massive undertaking, we are delivering wheelie bins to almost 57,500 households so it will be a steady process over the next ten weeks – while at the same time continuing to collect people’s rubbish and recycling,” he said.

He added: “We would urge residents to check when they are due to receive their bin, and what their new collection day will be, so they are prepared in advance.

“Our crews have been well-received while out and about, with many residents expressing their pleasure at receiving their bin. We understand that not everyone will be happy with the new service, but it really is the best solution for the district.”

For more information about the service, and which week your bin is expected to be delivered, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/rubbish-and-recycling/new-waste-service.