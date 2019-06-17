A GARDEN show that attracted more than 6,000 visitors raised a stunning £60,000 for charity, organisers have revealed.

The picturesque Little Bentley Hall gardens, which are owned by Christopher and Virginia Palmer-Tomkinson, were opened to the public for the fundraiser on June 1 and 2.

The event, which included an art show, garden competition and silent auction, returned after a five-year break for what could be the final time.

Nigel Dyson from neighbouring Little Bentley Manor, helped to organise the show, which raised cash for the ABF Soldiers Charity, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, Canine Partners and local churches.

He said: “One of the highlights was the wonderful show gardens.

“There were four entries all of a very high standard according to our judges.”