FAMILIES turned out in force for music, dancing and fun at Clacton’s annual Beside the Seaside Festival.

Performers entertained the crowds, including headline act the Landed, Raz and local singer Abbie Hartley, while there were Bollywood dance classes, arts and crafts and much more for children at the event, which is run by the Harwich Festival on behalf of Tendring Council.

Michael Offord, general manager of the Harwich Festival, said it had been a great day.

“There was a great atmosphere despite the colder than usual weather, and the music was well-received – we’ve had some great feedback,” he said.

“The Landed were excellent, as were all of the musicians, and it was particularly lovely to have local acts such as Abbie and the Clacton Musical Theatre Society.

“The children’s area also went down a storm, it was nice to see so many people taking part in all of the activities.

“I’d like to thank Tendring Council for their support and say how much we enjoying working on these festivals.” The next Beside the Seaside Festival is in Dovercourt Bay on August 18.

Alex Porter, councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said this was the type of event which made Clacton and Tendring a “good place to visit”.

“Part of our mission is to get more use from our beautiful beaches, and this is a prime example of that,” he said.

“If you missed the Clacton one – or indeed came along and enjoyed it – then I’d encourage you come along to the Dovercourt festival.”