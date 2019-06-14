TWELVE eateries with low food hygiene standards are being advised to sign up to a free seminar in a bid to improve conditions.

To celebrate the first-ever World Food Safety Day, following a UN resolution passed last December, Tendring Council’s Food Safety Team announced the event on Friday.

There are currently 12 businesses in Tendring with a food rating score of two or lower, and the food safety team has “picked up on an increasing trend”.

The team works with any business which falls below the standard to improve the situation.

They are now being invited to business seminars, which are taking place on September 24 and will tackle common failings such as poor cleaning and disinfection standards, a lack of food safety management systems, poor food storage and inadequate food hygiene training.

One restaurant was given a food hygiene rating of zero - which means urgent is improvement necessary- following an inspection in April.

A report said urgent improvement was needed over the hygienic handling of food and management of food safety, as well as major improvement being needed over the cleanliness and condition of facilities.

Michael Talbot, cabinet member for environment, said: “Having a low food hygiene rating is evidently not good for the public, but is also likely to be affecting your business, so attending this seminar is a real win-win.”