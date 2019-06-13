VARIETY star Don Maclean will top the bill at the West Cliff Theatre’s Summer Show - which is celebrating 125 years.

Don shot to fame in the 1970s appearing alongside Michael Aspel, Peter Glaze and Jan Hunt in Crackerjack.

He was a firm favourite with adults as well as children as week after week he appeared in one of the BBC’s most cherished children’s entertainment shows.

But Don is also a world-class comic who has spent years entertaining people all over the world.

His quick wit, observational humour and laugh out loud routines make him as popular and relevant today as he was when he first started his career.

Over the years Don has been a regular visitor to Clacton’s West Cliff as well as topping the bill on numerous occasions for the Summer Show, but up until May no-one at the theatre had even considered a return was on the cards.

West Cliff Theatre manager Rob Mitchell-Gears said: “Don went down a storm in May when he appeared in our 125 Show, and as he said goodnight and shook my hand he quietly said ‘Summer show this year, call me’. And with a sly smile and a twinkle in his eye Don left the theatre and me speechless.

“I spoke with the West Cliff Theatre Trust and Aaron Lissimore, who is the producer of the Summer Show, and four days later I’m on the phone to Don talking through the details with him.

“What’s great about Don is that he loves the West Cliff passionately.

“He asked me a lot of questions about the show and what we had planned and how he would fit into that.”

Those plans are advancing well with everyone on the creative team determined to ensure that this year’s summer show really is a celebration of 125 years of summer variety.

Rob added: “If you have never seen the show or not been for a while then this really is the year to book a seat.

“Don is so excited to be returning to the West Cliff, his love and enthusiasm for this theatre is infectious.”

The Summer Show will run on certain dates in August. For tickets and dates, go to westcliffclaton.co.uk or call the box office on 01255 433344.