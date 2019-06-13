ARMED forces veterans and residents are invited to join together to mark two occasions.

The anniversary of the end of the Falklands War is being marked with a service at Clacton War Memorial this Friday, June 14, at 11am.

Organised by the Clacton Royal British Legion, and supported by Tendring Council, the ceremony will involve readings, prayers, laying of wreaths, the Last Post and Reveille.

The council is also holding a ceremony on Monday, 24 June, where a special Armed Forces flag will be hoisted outside Clacton Town Hall.

It is anticipated that a number of organisations will be attending the ceremony at 11am with their own Standards.

The flag will be flown throughout the week, leading up to Armed Forces Day on June 29.

Dan Land, chairman of the council, said:

“I hope as many people as possible come along and support both events.”